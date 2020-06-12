Coronavirus numbers slip back down: 320 new cases, 7 more deaths

Wisconsin's coronavirus testing was back up in Friday's state health report, but the percentage of cases fell back down.

The state received 11,628 results in the past 24-hour period.

Tests identified 320 more patients -- down from 333 identified the day before. Seven more deaths were reported after three days in double digits.

Positive tests represented 2.75% of all the tests received since Thursday afternoon, down from Thursday's 3.70%, after two days of rising percentages.

The state now has 22,246 confirmed cases and 689 COVID-19 deaths.

More than 3,000 patients (3,003) have now been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 27 more than yesterday but it's the lowest one-day increase in hospitalizations in almost a week.

County case numbers will be added here shortly.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

