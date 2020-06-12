Coronavirus numbers slip back down: 320 new cases, 7 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin's coronavirus testing was back up in Friday's state health report, but the percentage of cases fell back down.
The state received 11,628 results in the past 24-hour period.
Tests identified 320 more patients -- down from 333 identified the day before. Seven more deaths were reported after three days in double digits.
Positive tests represented 2.75% of all the tests received since Thursday afternoon, down from Thursday's 3.70%, after two days of rising percentages.
The state now has 22,246 confirmed cases and 689 COVID-19 deaths.
More than 3,000 patients (3,003) have now been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 27 more than yesterday but it's the lowest one-day increase in hospitalizations in almost a week.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).