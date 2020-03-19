Coronavirus expected to affect job market

The coronavirus pandemic is having a big impact on the job market with many businesses shutting down.

Last week's unemployment claims spiked to 281,000 Americans, the highest level in two-and-a-half years.

Layoffs are expected to worsen significantly as businesses downsize due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bay Area Workforce Development says shutting down transit buses is hurting people who still have jobs.

Workforce Development says people are still able to apply for jobs but only if they have access to a computer.

"The people who are most affected by that are the people that don't have access to a computer or internet and people who are not computer literate. Now that group is shrinking and shrinking, because you can do most of that on (smartphones), and even old people like me have one of these," Jim Golembeski, executive director of the Bay Area Workforce Development Board, said.

Until very recently, the U.S. was at a historically low level of 3.5 percent unemployment.