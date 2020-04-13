Coronavirus cases up, but governor says Wisconsin starting to flatten the curve

The number of coronavirus-related deaths, hospitalizations and cases continue to increase in Wisconsin, but state leaders see signs of hope on the horizon.

"We're starting to see Wisconsin flattening the curve, which means Safer at Home is working," Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said on Monday that the state had recorded 154 deaths related to COVID-19. That's 10 more than the 144 deaths reported on Sunday.

State health officials say hospitalizations increased to 993. That's up from 974 on Sunday. The hospitalization rate remains at 29 percent.

Wisconsin has 3,428 positive cases of coronavirus. That's up from 3,341 cases reported Sunday. It's an increase of 87.

Negative tests increased from 35,916 on Sunday to 36,769 on Monday.

Numbers show 16 percent of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are health care workers.

Wisconsin has 20 labs performing testing. The current daily testing capacity is 3,756.

The statewide supply of ventilators is 1,234. The number of Wisconsin patients on a ventilator is 369.

In Northeast Wisconsin, Brown County saw an influx of cases over the weekend. The county reported an increase of 30 cases from Friday to Monday.

Public Health Strategist Claire Paprocki says several cases were reported Sunday night and Monday morning. Paprocki could not yet say if the increase in cases was related to in-person voting during last Tuesday's election. She says officials will be doing contact investigations to see where people may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.

"These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a Safer at Home order restricting large gatherings, non-essential business and travel in the state. CLICK HERE to find out what the order means for you.