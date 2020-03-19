Coronavirus cases jump almost 50% from Wednesday

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 in Wisconsin jumped almost 50% in 24 hours.

In its daily update, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 155 cases in 21 counties. That's 49 more cases than Wednesday afternoon's report.

Health officials told us they expected to see numbers increase as more testing facilities became available for COVID-19 testing.

Asterisk (*) indicates community spread (e.g., not the result of travel)

Bayfield 1

Brown* 2

Calumet 1

Columbia 4

Dane* 27

Eau Claire 1

Fond du Lac 14

Kenosha* 4

La Crosse 2

Milwaukee* 62

Outagamie 1

Ozaukee 3

Pierce 1

Racine 3

Sauk 1

Sheboygan 6

Walworth 2

Washington 2

Waukesha 12

Winnebago 5

Wood 1

In addition, 2,192 tests have come back negative since testing for COVID-19 in the state began.

Under state guidelines, priority for testing is given to hospitalized patients, particularly those receiving intensive care for viral pneumonia or respiratory failure. Other hospitalized patients, who aren't in ICU, will be tested if they have a fever and symptoms of lower respiratory tract illness, especially if they traveled to a high-risk area for the coronavirus, or had exposure to a known COVID-19 patient.

Health care workers with an unexplained fever and symptoms of a lower respiratory illness are also given priority for testing.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus: