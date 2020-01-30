Coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) after days without sunshine

It is another day with gray skies and no sunshine for people across Northeast Wisconsin.

"Not getting enough sunlight means that we're not getting enough chemicals to keep us feeling the way we normally would," said Rachel Bresler, LPC at ThedaCare Behavioral Health.

Sometimes referred to as the "winter blues," feelings of hopelessness, low energy, daily depression, and even suicidal thoughts can be signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

"SAD is a type of depression that is present during winter and autumn months, and it tends to get better during the brighter months," said Bresler.

The Salt Room in Appleton offers natural treatment options for people coping with the disorder.

"Salt therapy is really relaxing," said Sheryl Bauer, owner of The Salt Room Appleton. "It's going to just help you feel better in general."

Salt therapy involves sitting in a room for 45 minutes to relax and breathe in microscopic salt particles; however, Bauer calls the Infrared Sauna the best option for people with SAD, because it provides the light and warmth they desperately need.

"If somebody is really struggling with Seasonal Affective Disorder, I wouldn't really say these things alone," said Bauer. "Make sure your Vitamin D levels are checked and that those are where they need to be. But if you're doing that stuff on the side, I think these things can really help in addition."

The first step to treatment is consulting your doctor who might recommend light therapy or anti-depressant medication in severe cases.

Bresler warns that people with bi-polar disorder should be careful how long they use a lightbox for SAD treatment, as more than 20 minutes can trigger a manic or hypomanic episode.