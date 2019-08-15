Cop on a Rooftop raising money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

For the eight year in a row, hundreds of law enforcement officers from throughout the state will rise to the occasion and support the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics Wisconsin atop 56 Dunkin’ rooftops on Friday, August 16, beginning at 6 a.m. through 11 a.m.

Officers hope to top last year’s donation total of more than $78,000 from 60 Dunkin’ rooftops as they go to new heights to raise awareness and donations to support Cop on a Rooftop. Since 2012, Cop on a Rooftop has raised more than $290,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

In return for the police officers doing time at their restaurants, Dunkin’ will donate $5,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run. In addition, each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location that day and makes a donation will receive a Free Donut coupon (limit one per customer).

Dunkin’ also will feature a special glazed red and white donut ring depicting Special Olympics Wisconsin’s colors, that day only. The donut, called “The Champion,” will be available while supplies last at Dunkin’ locations in Wisconsin.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics (LETR) is a volunteer movement that was established by members of the law enforcement community to support Special Olympics. It is the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics. The mission of the LETR is to increase awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement. Since the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin began in 1986, it has raised more than $31.5 million for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.

August 16, 2019 Cop on a Rooftop Dunkin’ Locations in Wisconsin:

1. Appleton: W3208 County Road KK

2. Beloit: 2787 Milwaukee Rd.

3. Delavan: 502 Borg Rd.

4. DePere: 950 Main Ave.

5. Eau Claire: 2836 N. Clairemont

6. Eau Claire: 1431 Hastings Way

7. Fond du Lac: 729 W. Johnson

8. Fort Atkinson: 1609 US 12

9. Green Bay: 2125 E. Main St.

10. Hales Corners: 5480 S. 108th St.

11. Hartford: 1595 E. Sumner

12. Howard: 2455 Lineville Rd.

13. Janesville: 2121 Milton Ave.

14. Janesville: 1905 Center Ave.

15. Kenosha: 11748 75th St.

16. Kenosha: 4028 75th St.

17. La Crosse: 1422 Losey Blvd.

18. Lake Delton: 1171 South Wisconsin Dells Parkway (ground only)

19. Madison: 739 S. Gammon Rd.

20. Madison: 801 S. Park St. (ground only)

21. Madison: 1401 Emil St.

22. Marshfield: 915 N. Central Avenue (ground only)

23. Menominee, MI: 1253 10th Ave.

24. Menomonee Falls: 15560 Silver Spring Dr. (ground only)

25. Milwaukee: 151 W. Layton Ave.

26. Milwaukee: 622 W. Wisconsin Ave. (ground only)

27. Milwaukee: 7272 N. 76th

28. Milwaukee: 7926 Capitol Dr.

29. Monroe: 425 8th St.

30. New Berlin: 3500 S. Moorland Rd.

31. Oak Creek: 2345 W. Ryan Rd.

32. Oak Creek: 8750 S. Howell Ave.

33. Oconomowoc: 427 E. Wisconsin Ave.

34. Platteville: 245 E. Business Hwy 151

35. Plover: 3005 Village Park Dr. (ground only)

36. Prairie du Chien: 90 Riverside Square

37. Racine: 6026 Washington Ave.

38. Rhinelander: 1415 Lincoln St.

39. Sauk City: 410 Philips Blvd.

40. Sheboygan: 2832 S. Business Dr.

41. Stoughton: 1009 W Main St.

42. South Milwaukee: 3103 S. Chicago Ave. (ground only)

43. Sturtevant: 9209 Durant Ave.

44. Sun Prairie: 950 Windsor St.

45. Tomah: 1825 N. Superior

46. Waukesha: 804 Sunset Blvd.

47. Waukesha: 2450 N. Grandview Blvd.

48. Waunakee: 404 W. Main St.

49. Waupun: 1001 E. Main St.

50. Wausau: 4528 Rib Mountain Drive

51. West Allis: 2865 S. 108th St.

52. West Milwaukee: 2068 Miller Parkway

53. Weston: 4020 Schofield Ave.

54. Whitefish Bay: 106 W. Silver Spring Rd. (ground only)

55. Wisconsin Dells: 2415 Wisconsin Dells Parkway

56. Wisconsin Rapids: 2135 8th St. South