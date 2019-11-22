Convicted bank robber pleads guilty to area robberies

Jason Burgett was captured after a high-speed chase following a bank robbery in Chippewa County last July. Friday, he pleaded guilty to a charge of bank robbery and acknowledged he was also responsible for robberies or attempted robberies in Fremont, Pembine and Escanaba.

On June 3, 2019, he robbed Farmer's State Bank in Fremont. On July 5, 2019, he tried to rob Northern United Federal Credit Union in Escanaba, Michigan. Three days later, he hit Stephenson National Bank and Trust in Pembine.

A week after that, on July 15, 2019, he robbed Citizen's Community Federal bank in Lake Hallie. That led to the high-speed chase and his arrest. He was found with $16,000 from the bank, a ski mask, gloves, and a BB gun that resembled the firearm reported in the robberies.

Burgett, who's now 43, already served 11 years in prison for armed bank robberies in Milwaukee committed in 1998 and 1999.

This latest conviction could put him in prison for 20 years. He'll be sentenced next February, and he'll be kept in custody until then.