Convicted Green Bay slasher intends to appeal conviction

A Green Bay man convicted of slashing his girlfriend with a box cutter intends to appeal his conviction.

Online court records show a notice that Pedro L. Hernandez intends to pursue post-conviction relief.

On Sept. 5, Hernandez, 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. He was found guilty after pleading "no contest" to the charge.

The attack happened on Sept. 16, 2018. Green Bay Police were called to the intersection of W. Mason St and 15th St for the report of a stabbing. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states an officer saw the victim "lying in a pool of blood with their face covered in clothing in an attempt to stop the bleeding."

The victim said she and Hernandez and their two children children were on the way to a grocery store. They were waiting in traffic when Hernandez asked her, "Do you wanna see something?"

The victim, who was driving, said "Sure." That's when Hernandez pulled out the box cutter and stabbed her in the neck and face, according to the complaint. A young girl and an infant boy were in the back seat during the attack.

The victim had suffered several cuts on her neck, including one that was about three inches long. There were cuts on her cheek and left temple. "All of these appeared rather deep, and were not superficial cuts or scrapes," reads the complaint.

Hernandez took off running on W. Mason St. Officers tracked him down and took him into custody.

Hernandez's defense initially raised competency concerns. The court later found him competent to stand trial. Hernandez pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease/defect. He later took an agreement to plead "no contest" to the attempted homicide charge and have two other counts dropped.

In addition to his 20 year prison-sentence, Hernandez will have to spend 10 years on extended supervision.