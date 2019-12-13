Consumer First Alert: How to avoid the biggest holiday shipping scams

Online spending hit a record high during the 2019 holiday shopping season. Scammers want to take a piece of that profit.

The period between Thanksgiving and the end of December is prime time for delivery scams.

EMAIL FRAUD

The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker says fake shipping emails are one of the most common types of holiday fraud. The emails look like real notices from delivery companies. They use logos from UPS and FedEx.

The email will says there's a problem with package delivery and ask you for more information. The email includes a fake tracking link. Clicking on that fake link comes with the risk of downloading malware onto your device.

The advice: Check shipments yourself with the tracking number provided to you by the company.

PORCH PIRATES

Porch pirates like to canvas neighborhoods looking to steal packages from doorstops.

A doorbell camera can help deter these thefts.

If you don't have one, consider having packages delivered to your place of work or to a neighbor who will be home when you are away.

If you're expecting a big ticket item, require a signature.

Give custom delivery instructions. You can tell a delivery driver where to leave your packages.

MISSED DELIVERY SCAM

The missed delivery scam is when a thief leaves a note on your door saying there's a problem with the delivery. The note instructs you to call a number to reschedule. It's a ploy to get your personal information.

PACKAGE THEFT

If you believe your package has been stolen, you should first verify with the company that it was delivered in the first place.

Next step--call police and report evidence.

Call the retailer and shipping company and ask about coverage for stolen deliveries.

Contact your credit card company and see if you have purchase protection.

Watch your bank and credit card statements for suspicious or extra charges.

