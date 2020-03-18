Consumer Alert: Coronavirus phishing scams reported by State of Wisconsin

We first told you last month about scams starting to circulate regarding the coronavirus.

Now, we've received an update from the Wisconsin Department of Trade and Consumer Protection about scammers taking advantage of people during a crisis.

"We are seeing reports of phishing scams, phishing e-mails so in other words, e-mails coming into people's inboxes saying click here to find out who is infected in your area or school closures in your area, or any other information you may want about coronavirus in your area. Do not click on any links in your e-mail, social media and certainly don't respond to any phone calls about it," says Lara Sutherlin of the Wisconsin Department of Trade and Consumer Protection.

Officials say they're also seeing scams about fake vaccines and cures.

They see if you see these scams anywhere, you should report them by calling the state hotline at 1-800-422-7128, or by clicking HERE