Construction to close part of County Hwy E, Ahnapee State Trail

Starting next week, drivers in Kewaunee County will have limited access to County Highway E and the Ahnapee State Trail.

The county tells us a repaving project next week will cover a stretch of County E from Miller Street to the bridge over the state trail.

Then, starting the last week of July, County E will be closed from Miller Street to County Highway FF to replace the bridge. Drivers can expect a detour on Highway 42 and County FF.

The county says only people living nearby will have access to County E during the construction.

The Ahnapee State Trail will be closed in that construction zone, and detour signs will be posted.

Weather permitting, the projects are expected to be finished in mid-October.