A stretch of state Highway 21 will soon be under construction in Winnebago County.

Gov. Evers approved a $1.58 million project to improve 6.8 miles of Highway 21 from Highway 116 to the Winnebago-Waushara county line.

Construction will start Monday, July 29, and is expected to be finished by the end of August.

Highway 21 will be open to traffic during the work, the Department of Transportation said.