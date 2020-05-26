Construction season up and running

Multiple road construction projects are underway in our region.

WisDOT says starting Wednesday, there will be reduced lanes on northbound I-43 in Manitowoc County in the Town of Cooperstown.

Crews will be repairing concrete at the I-43 bridge over Devils River between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Traffic will be down to a single lane while repairs are done.

On Tuesday, Appleton city officials said the closure of northbound Richmond Street/Highway 47 began.

The closure, which is expected to last for about 10 days, is south of Northland Avenue/Highway OO.

A detour in place will direct traffic west onto Wisconsin Avenue/Highway 96 to Lynndale Drive/Highway A and back east to Richmond Street using Northland Avenue.

City officials add that due to location of the work, there will be no northbound access to Weiland Avenue north of Lindbergh Street.

The closure is in place in order for a developer to install new water and sewer laterals for a development near the intersection.

Meanwhile, Brown County officials say they are continuing to work on a pavement reconditioning project on County Highway V/Lime Kiln Road from County Highway O/Allouez Avenue to Debra Lane.

They say the northbound lanes are nearly done, and there will be a change in the traffic pattern starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 1 when they switch their work to the southbound lanes.

County Highway V will stay open to traffic during the next phase.

Officials add that project is on schedule, and is expected to be done by the end of June.

