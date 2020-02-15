Congressman Mike Gallagher introducing Great Lakes Commerce Act

According to Congressman Mike Gallagher, over one billion dollars in commerce was lost because of insufficient ice breaking on The Great Lakes last year.

During a meeting at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, he introduced a bill he believes can solve that problem.

"By introducing this bill we can not only emphasize ice breaking but also put some things in law that should've been in law and define some things that should've been defined a long time ago,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R) Wisconsin said.

The Great Lakes Winter Commerce Act would require the United States Coast Guard to conduct ice breaking operations more often in hopes of minimizing commercial disruption in the winter months.

"In some estimate we've lost 50,000 jobs by having insufficient ice breaking capabilities in recent years, so I would imagine there'd be a boost in terms of jobs,” Rep. Gallagher said.

"It's important to point out that it's just not the economic lost, it's the risk to our sailors,” President of Lake Carriers Association Jim Weakley said.

“So last winter, in the Saint Mary’s River, we had two casualties that were a direct result to inadequate ice breaking."

Rep. Gallagher also wants to add another ice breaker on The Great Lakes.

"If you look at 1979, there was 20 ice breakers between the U.S. and Canadian fleet,” Weakley said. “Right now there's 11 almost half of what we've had in previous years so it's a really big deal that we get this right."

Gallagher said the bill has bipartisan support by both parties in other states.

"My job now is to now push this through transportation and infrastructure committee and hopefully we can get it passed before this end of the congress,” said Rep. Gallagher.

