Confirmed tornado touches down, causing heavy damage

At least one confirmed tornado touched down in western Wisconsin on Tuesday night, with a large amount of damage centered near the line separating Chippewa and Dunn counties.

WEAU crews observed at least three semi-trailers overturned along State Highway 29, northeast of Elk Mound. Houses and other structures were also observed to have extensive damage.

The storms started to roll through into Wisconsin at around 7 p.m., and a tornado warning was first issued for St. Croix County. The line of storms then moved into Dunn County and went just north of Elk Mound and into Chippewa County. By 9 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Augusta, or 21 miles southeast of Eau Claire.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk tells WEAU that no one he knows of was unaccounted for, with only a few people having suffered minor injuries.

The Chippewa County Emergency Management issued a statement late Tuesday night, asking people not to go to the Town of Wheaton to volunteer.

“Emergency crews are working to keep the public safe. Power lines may be down & debris can cause injuries that are better avoided in day,” they said.

