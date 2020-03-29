Confirmed Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rise to +1100

In its daily report, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports Sunday that more than 1,100 people have been confirmed to test positive for COVID-19.

The state also reports 13 deaths, however that number doesn't include additional deaths reported by Milwaukee County, which brings the death total to 17.

So far, the state says 16,550 people have tested negative for the virus.

The number of positive cases has increased by 100 in just one day, rising from 1,002 Saturday to 1,112 on Sunday.

A number of counties in the WBAY viewing area - Dodge, Outagamie and Winnebago - saw an increase of positive test cases from Saturday.

Information about the new cases in those counties wasn't immediately provided to WBAY. Check back for updates regarding cases in those counties.

The DHS provided the following county case breakdown on Sunday:

Bayfield - 2 cases

Brown - 6 cases

Calumet - 1 case

Chippewa - 4 cases

Clark - 3 cases

Columbia - 9 cases

Dane - 172 cases, 1 death

Dodge - 8 cases

Douglas - 6 cases

Dunn - 3 cases

Eau Claire - 10 cases

Fond du Lac - 20 cases, 1 death

Grant - 1 case

Green - 4 cases

Iowa - 3 cases

Iron - 1 case, 1 death

Jefferson - 8 cases

Juneau - 3 cases

Kenosha - 29 cases

La Crosse - 15 cases

Marathon - 1 case

Marinette - 1 case

Milwaukee - 565, 9 deaths

Monroe - 1 case

Oconto - 1 case

Oneida - 1 case

Outagamie - 6 cases

Ozaukee - 34, 3 deaths

Pierce - 4 cases

Portage - 1 case

Racine - 17 cases

Richland - 2 cases

Rock - 14 cases

Sauk - 12 cases, 1 death

Sheboygan - 8 cases

St. Croix - 4 cases

Vilas - 2 cases

Walworth - 6 cases

Washington - 31 cases

Waukesha - 83 cases

Waupaca - 1 case, 1 death

Winnebago - 8 cases

Wood - 2 cases

State health officials add out of all COVID-19 patients, 54% are female, while 46% are male.

Cases by age group:

Children and young adults under 20: 1%

Adults in their 20's: 13%

30's: 16%

40's: 16%

50's: 19%

60's: 19%

70's: 10%

80's: 4%

90 and older: 1%

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.