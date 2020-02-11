Conference boys basketball game raises money for Coleman family affected by cancer

The Coleman and Crivitz boys basketball teams battled it out for the conference championship on Tuesday.

While doing so, the rival teams helped a player's mother currently battling cancer.

“These are my nights out at the basketball games,” said Amy Bintz. It’s her third time out of the house this week after having surgery two weeks ago to remove a softball size tumor on her liver caused by synovial sarcoma.

“It's so rare we were told that by the surgeons there's only five recorded cases in the world,” said Jodey Bintz, Amy’s husband.

Synovial sarcoma attacks soft tissue around bones and organ.

For every one million people, one to three are diagnosed with synovial sarcoma per year in the U.S. according to the National Cancer Institute.

Amy is now on the mend with no evidence of the disease. She says she’s one of the lucky ones where the cancer didn’t spread to other parts of her body.

Her recovery comes just in time to watch her son, a starting guard for the Coleman basketball team, take on the Crivitz Wolverines for the conference title.

“We are undefeated right now,” said Coleman Boys Basketball Head Coach, Tim Forner before Tuesday’s game. “Crivitz has one loss and that's to us, now we're coming to their place and we're going to duke it out to see who can finish on top of this conference.”

Even though Coleman is in enemy territory, the Crivitz community is doing what they can to help out the Bintz family with a few fundraisers.

“We're selling Valentine cookies tonight. A local community member, Vanderwall Farms, donated half a steer and it's going to be processed and packaged by free from Denis Pelkin at Smokey Meats in Crivitz,” said Julie Bushmaker, a 4th grade teacher at Crivitz Elementary School. She also helped organize the fundraisers.

Fans also brought teddy bears to the game, which will be donated to Saint Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee where Amy had her surgery.

“She's a great person, great mom and great supporters of ours and everybody around. We wish her the very best and we all love her,” said Forner.

“These are reasons we live in small towns because everybody comes together, from your friends to your family to people you don't even know,” said Joedy.

“It's been unbelievable and I just can't thank people enough,” said Amy.

The Wolverines ended up winning against the Coleman Cougars in overtime 60-58

However, the Bintz won the ultimate prize as the community raised $3,400 for them at Tuesday’s game.

