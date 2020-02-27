Concerns raised after several domestic violence incidents involving children

These latest incidents of domestic violence in the Fox Valley against children have many people expressing concern.

At Harbor House in Appleton, Wendy Gehl works with victims of domestic violence and says it's no surprise when children are among those who get hurt.

"It's horrific that we're losing people in the community, that we're losing adults, that we're losing children and so rapidly. We've seen so many cases in such a short time and it's such a stark reminder that children are affected and impacted," she said.

Just recently Gehl says several cases involving kids have made the news.

While it can make the community feel helpless, it's important that people take action if they suspect abuse is taking place.

Gehl added,"For one thing if we know a family that is coping with domestic violence we can support them, right. We can offer our support, you know support resources that are out in the community available, places like Harbor House and other resources for victims of violence count on."

It's also a problem occurring way more, than most people might suspect.

"Right now we see in the United States that one in fifteen children are impacted by domestic violence in their home. Ninety percent of those children are witnessing abuse and violence and research is telling us, there is lots of effects," she said.

Some of those effects of domestic violence include stress and anxiety, plus excessive fear and emotional distancing.