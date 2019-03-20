Complaint: Shawano woman handed out pot cookies on St. Patrick's Day

A Shawano County woman is accused of handing out pot cookies to people on St. Patrick's Day.

Cathleen Krause, 57, has been charged with Delivering THC, Possession of THC, and three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

An affidavit obtained by Action 2 News states that the Shawano County Sheriff's Office was called to the Town of Wescott on March 16 for a report of a woman handing out cookies laced with drugs.

A witness said a woman in a green St. Patrick's Day hat and leather coat had given her a cookie with pot in it. The witness turned the cookie over to the deputies.

The deputies later tracked down Cathleen K. Krause. The affidavit says she was "visibly intoxicated" with an odor of "alcohol and marijuana on her breath."

They asked her about the cookies and she pulled out a gallon-sized bag that contained cookie crumbs.

Officers searched her and found a container with pills and some gummy candies containing THC.

The cookie and the gummies tested positive for marijuana, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Krause appeared in court on March 18. As a condition of the $1,000 bond, she must maintain absolute sobriety, court records show.