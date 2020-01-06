Complaint: Parents drank in garage while children were out in the cold

Two Brown County parents have been charged with child neglect, accused of leaving their children alone while they drank in their garage.

Angela Voght, 27, and Brian Watzka, 29, are charged with three counts of Child Neglect (misdemeanor).

On Jan. 4, a Brown County Sheriff's deputy was called to a home in the Village of Denmark to check the welfare of three small children. A neighbor called dispatch to say she had woken up at 3:28 a.m. to the sound of a small child screaming for mother. She saw the kids outside. She witnessed them pound on the garage door. She heard crying and screaming for "Mama."

The children are ages 6, 4, and eight months.

The deputy described the weather outside as "cold and windy" with a light freezing rain. It was about 25 degrees. The kids were dressed in their pajamas.

The deputy knocked on the garage several times, but the music drowned out his knocks. He then pounded on the door and got the attention of Angela M. Voght and Brian M. Watzka.

The deputy said he could smell alcohol on them. A third person was in the garage "passed out due to alcohol consumption."

Voght and Watzka identified themselves as the owners of the home and parents of the children.

They went inside the home and found a woman who said she had been watching the kids while the parents were in the garage drinking.

The deputy told Voght and Watzka that he was called to the home for a report of the children outside pounding on the garage door and yelling for their mother. The parents denied this.

"It should be noted both Angela and Brian appeared highly intoxicated while speaking with me," reads the deputy's statement in the criminal complaint. "Brian's eyes were glossed over and he was slurring his words. Angela had a difficult time walking around and maintaining her balance."

The deputy said Angela was "visibly distraught" and was crying and hyperventilating.

At this point Brian Watzka went outside and started yelling at deputies. That's when it was revealed that the woman in the home had not been watching the children. She had entered the home shortly before the deputy arrived on scene.

"It was determined that the children were left inside the residence alone for approximately 30 minutes, unsupervised," reads the criminal complaint.

A woman who was supposed to be watching the children left them between 2:30 - 3 a.m. Angela Voght stated she went inside to care for the kids, but ended up returning to the garage to "finish the beers they had." She said she heard loud banging on the garage and opened it to find the deputies there.

The parents were taken into custody on suspicion of child neglect.

A preliminary breath test found Brian Watzka was .174--over two times the legal limit to drive in Wisconsin.

Angela Voght blew a .125 PBT. This was about four hours after deputies were called to the home.

A witness told investigators that this was not the first time the children had been outside screaming for their mother. It had happened on other occasions, according to the criminal complaint.

Child Protective Services were called and there is an active case.

Voght appeared in Brown County Court Monday. She entered a not guilty plea. The court set a $1,000 signature bond. She can have no contact with the children unless approved by CPS. Another condition of bond is no alcohol.

Watzka is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Action 2 News will update this story as we get new information from court.