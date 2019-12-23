Complaint: KGB "followers" armed with semi-automatic pistols at Christmas program

Two men described as "followers" of former Green Bay Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila were packing loaded pistols and ammo when they went to a Green Bay church where KGB's children were in a Christmas program.

Jordan T. Salmi, 24, Ryan R. DeSmith, 22, are each charged with counts of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Obstructing an Officer, and Disorderly Conduct. All three counts are misdemeanors.

Action 2 News has obtained criminal complaints filed against the two men in relation to the Dec. 17 incident at Assembly of God Church.

At about 6:15 that night, officers were called to the church on Shawano Ave. That's where students of Providence Academy were performing in the Christmas pageant. Two white males described as KGB's "followers" were inside the church and refusing to leave, according to the complaint.

A message had been sent out earlier that day for extra checks on the church because KGB "does not agree with them [his children] being a part of this religion and has harassed the church and those in charge."

The director of the school where KGB's children attend talked with officers and said people associated with KGB's religion--the Hebrew Israelites-- make YouTube videos and have sent threatening messages to the school.

The school director believed the videos inspired the men to show up at the church "as followers of Kabeer's."

Police located the two men--Salmi and DeSmith--in the "packed church" and asked them to leave. They refused, according to police. Officers grabbed them by the arms and led them to the lobby.

Both men were concealing guns in the front waistband of their pants. DeSmith had a semi-automatic pistol and an extra magazine holding 11 9 mm Luger rounds in his pocket. He was also concealing a knife with a 4.5 inch blade in his waistband. DeSmith had no ID and would not identify himself.

Salmi was found to have a semi-automatic pistol with a loaded 12-round magazine.

At this time, KGB showed up at the church and was "very upset that his brothers were being arrested," reads the complaint. KGB said the two men were there for his children. A woman with KGB was filming police.

Police asked KGB if his children were inside the church. KGB responded that the kids are his "property." KGB also told police that he needed his "brothers"--Salmi and DeSmith--to come with him.

At one point in the heated discussion, KGB made "at least 2-3 strong target glances" at an officer's duty weapon, according to the complaint.

Police attempted to put KGB in handcuffs. He became "argumentative." Officers told him to get in his vehicle and leave immediately or face being put in jail. After a few minutes of arguing, KGB took off.

DeSmith and Salmi were taken to jail. KGB bailed them out.

On Dec. 18, at about 3:24 a.m., a Green Bay Police lieutenant was asked to handle several individuals in the department lobby. DeSmith, Salmi, KGB and a fourth man were there and requesting police return their guns.

The lieutenant informed them that the weapons were being held as evidence and could not be released.

KGB argued that it was "the law of the land" that they be able to have the guns. The lieutenant informed him that carrying a concealed weapon without a permit is against the law in Wisconsin.

KGB told Salmi and DeSmith to write the lieutenant a bill for $1,000 every day for "fair and enjoyment use."

The lieutenant said he told them he "was done and not going to play in their pretend world." He told the men to mail him their bill.

The four men remained at the police department for 15-20 minutes, repeatedly knocking and calling dispatch. Dispatchers were told to hang up on them.

The men left behind their bill for the lieutenant, charging him $1,094, but no information on how he was supposed to pay it.

KGB and the men are members of Straitway Truth. The church website says they are a nation of Hebrew Israelites who are obedient to Yah.

The church's website reads, "In regards to what to expect from us - expect to hear things that will upset you. Expect to find things in your Bible that you have never seen before. You will be challenged. But the freedom in your life, and the relationship with your God that is possible - makes the journey so worth it!"

As Action 2 News reported last week, KGB posted a video to YouTube explaining what he believes led to the arrest of Salmi and DeSmith.

"If I didn't know my two brothers you would think they were like bad people,” Gbaja-Biamilla said in the video. “Like you would think they did something horrible."

"Do we not live in Wisconsin where you have the right to bear arms for protection?” said Gbaja-Biamilla.

Salmi and DeSmith are scheduled to make appearances in Brown County Court on Jan. 7.