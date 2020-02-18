Complaint: Ivery told girls their mother wanted them in heaven with her

Prosecutors allege a Milwaukee man of strangled his girlfriend and killed her two young daughters, telling the girls their mother wanted them in heaven with her.

Twenty-five-year-old Arzel Ivery was charged Tuesday with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of 26-year-old Amarah Banks, 5-year-old Zaniya Ivery and 4-year-old Camaria Banks.

The complaint says Ivery told investigators Banks was angry he had gone to work after the funeral of their 1-year-old son, who died of respiratory problems. The funeral was held days before Banks and her daughters were reported missing.

Police found the burned bodies of Banks and her two daughters were Sunday in a Milwaukee garage.