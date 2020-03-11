Complaint: De Pere man uploaded child porn to Tumblr

A De Pere man has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

On March 9, charges were filed against Jake D. Mashl, 20, in Brown County.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip from blog site Tumblr reporting Mashl had uploaded about 30 files determined to be sexually explicit images of children.

The tip was reported to the Brown County Sheriff's Office in January. Investigators went to Mashl's home on Freedom Road and executed a warrant and seized Mashl's electronic devices.

Investigators took Mashl in for questioning on Jan. 22. He repeatedly said he was uncomfortable answering their questions.

Mashl placed a call to his mother, which investigators listened in on.

The criminal complaint lists the following transcript of the conversation:

Jake: “all I want to let you know is I’m probably look at quite a few years”

Mom: “they said for like one picture, it’s like two years (incarceration). How many pictures do you have?”

Jake: “all I can say is it’s enough to make my phone and iPad slow”

Mom: “your phone and iPad what”

Jake: “it’s enough to make it slow, very slow”

Mom: “because you have so many?”

Jake: “yes”

Analysts were able to get into Mashl's Apple iCloud account and found 855 images and eight videos. The investigator who analyzed the images said 35 of the images "constitute sexually explicit child material."

Charges were filed March 9. Mashl appeared in court on March 10. Cash bond was set at $10,000.