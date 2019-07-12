Competency exam ordered for teen charged with killing grandparents

A Neenah teen charged with the shooting deaths of his grandparents has entered pleas of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Alexander Kraus, 17, appeared before an Outagamie County Judge Friday for an arraignment hearing.

Kraus is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the April 14 shootings of Dennis Kraus and Letha Kraus.

The Hon. Mitchell J. Metropulos asked the teen if he understood the charges against him. Kraus answered, "Yes."

Kraus' attorney entered the not guilty pleas on her client's behalf. The judge ordered a mental competency examination for Kraus. The results will be reviewed in court on Sept. 16.

Prosecutors say Kraus, a Neenah High School student, had been staying with his grandparents at their home at 4300 W. Edgewood Dr in Grand Chute. Kraus called 911 and told a dispatcher that he shot his grandparents.

A criminal complaint says a Grand Chute lieutenant entered the home and found Letha Kraus and Dennis Kraus dead in their kitchen.

Police found shotgun shells and a knife in the kitchen.

In a bedroom, an officer found a backpack with a red folder inside. The folder contained "Alexander's typed out plans for killing his grandparents," according to the complaint. The backpack also contained a book about an executioner.

In an upstairs bedroom, the officer found a shotgun on a bed and two gun cases and ammunition. "There was a large amount of various ammunition on the floor, and several more guns located in a gun cabinet," reads the complaint.

Police arrested Alexander Kraus at the W. Edgewood Dr. home. During an interview, Kraus told a detective that he shot his grandparents with a 20-gauge pump action shotgun.

Kraus says he shot his grandfather in the head first and then shot his grandmother.

The criminal complaint does not contain information on Alexander Kraus' possible motive for killing his grandparents.

Kraus is being held on a $2 million bond.