Competency exam ordered for man charged with killing mother

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a man charged with killing his mother in Appleton.

On Dec. 23, Bradley Boettcher, 36, appeared before a Winnebago County judge via video. The judge found probable cause and the court ordered a competency evaluation for Boettcher.

Boettcher is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the murder of his mother, Lee Ann Dorn.

On Feb. 21, Dorn, 60, was found dead at the Appleton apartment she shared with Boettcher. Investigators believe Boettcher beat his mother and fractured her skull before going on the run.

On Feb. 22, Boettcher was arrested by deputies in Lawrence County, Kentucky. He was driving a vehicle stolen from his mother's boyfriend.

On Feb. 27, investigators executed a search warrant on the stolen vehicle. They found Lee Ann Dorn's debit card, cell phones, keys and a folding knife. They keys were to Lee Ann's apartment. One of the phones belonged to Lee Ann.

Investigators seized a shirt worn by Boettcher after his arrest in Kentucky. The Wisconsin Crime Lab tested it and found "Dorn was the major contributor to DNA found on Boettcher's shirt."

Police believe Boettcher struck Dorn with an object, fracturing her skull and killing her, according to the criminal complaint.

Friends told officials that Boettcher is schizophrenic and has "delusions of grandeur." They said Boettcher has claimed to be a Free Mason, a luminary, an alien and a supercomputer. Friends said Boettcher was impatient because "the supercomputer had not come and picked him up yet."

Boettcher was held at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Kentucky until his transfer to Outagamie County Jail in October. He was scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Oct. 21, but refused to be transported to court. The court issued an order for him to "appear by any means necessary."

Boettcher is being held on a $1 million bond.

Online court records did not list a date for a hearing to discuss the competency exam.