Competency exam ordered for 1976 double murder suspect

A competency exam has been ordered for a man suspected of a 1976 double murder in Marinette County.

The attorney for Raymond Vannieuwenhoven, 82, made the request for an exam Tuesday.

Currently, a hearing to review the exam is scheduled for February 21st.

The Lakewood man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and is accused of shooting and killing David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys in July of 1976.

The couple was camping in McClintock Park in the Town of Silver Cliff at the time they were killed.

Investigators tied him to their murders through DNA evidence.