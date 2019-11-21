Company recalls 97,000 pounds of salad amid E.coli concerns

Missa Bay, LLC, has recalled 97,272 pounds of salad products that may be contaminated with E.coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The products were produced between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16. They have the establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Recalled salad products were shipped to multiple states, including Wisconsin.

Here is the full list of states:

Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin

CLICK HERE for a full list of recalled products.

The E.coli was discovered as part of a food-borne illness outbreak. Investigators opened a Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad from the New Jersey-based company and tested it. The lettuce came back positive for E.coli.

The government is worried that some of these salad products may be in distribution centers, restaurants or institutional refrigerators or freezers.

Anyone with this recalled salad should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Action 2 News reported earlier this week about a rise in E.coli infection cases in Wisconsin. At least 20 cases have been reported since the start of November.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it was notified by its Lab of Hygiene about a greater number of E. coli specimens. Investigators are treating this as an outbreak.

State health officials are investigating the source. It's unclear if these outbreaks are linked to the recalled lettuce.

“Many times it is lettuce or sprouts or something like that it's usually not meat related necessarily because if you cook your meat well, you should cook off anything like this, that's why they tell you not to eat under cooked meat, don't eat raw eggs,” said Carol Bess, Infection Prevention Team Leader with Bellin Health.

Symptoms of E.coli infections include diarrhea and vomiting. Most people will recover in about a week.

It is rare, but some people will develop Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. Wisconsin has one reported case of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).