Company holding hiring event for Topgolf restaurant in Titletown

The food service provider for the Green Bay Packers is looking to hire more than 100 people to work at a new restaurant with Topgolf.

The restaurant will be located in the TitletownTech building near Lambeau Field. It will offer "interactive entertainment through virtual-reality games and fresh, hand-crafted dishes full of regional flavor," according to Delaware North.

A hiring event is scheduled for Monday, June 24 at Rockwood Terrace. That's located under Ariens Hill. Hours are 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Delaware North is looking for bartenders, cooks, servers and dishwashers.

Delaware North says qualified applicants will be offered jobs right away.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application at https://careers.delawarenorth.com/green-bay-sportservice or call 920-965-3702.

Topgolf bills itself as a a sports entertainment complex with a "high tech golf game." The Packers and investors announced the development in April. There's no opening date at this time.