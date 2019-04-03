Community works together to rescue dog from Lake Winnebago

Animal lovers in Oshkosh came together to rescue a dog who was on thin ice.

On Tuesday evening, the Oshkosh Area Humane Society received a call about dog stranded on Lake Winnebago, off the shore of Menominee Park.

The OAHS, community members, and police worked together to bring Winnie to safety.

“Oftentimes well-intentioned finders of animals in distress can do more harm than good by chasing a scared animal, driving them further away from safety. In this case, community members acted quickly and made all the right moves like patiently waiting on the shore, offering treats, and using their own dog to lure Winnie to shore at his own pace,” says OAHS Admissions Manager Cari Tetzlaff.

OAHS staff say the rescue was difficult. There were large pockets of open water. Humane Officer Mark Richards stood by with a buoy.

"Several community members even offered to go in the freezing water, if needed," says the OAHS.

One of those community members was able to lure Winnie in with treats. OAHS Staffer Ellen Frank used a "slip-lead" to secure Winnie.

“OAHS would like to thank the fast-acting citizens who were instrumental in saving Winnie. We always say it takes a village to help animals in need and it was really amazing to see everyone work together to help this dog. Also thank you to Officer Richards who plays a vital role for animals in our community as a humane officer. This type of situation doesn’t always end positively so we are so thrilled. It really couldn’t have gone any better,” says Tetzlaff.

OAHS says someone has contacted them regarding Winnie--they're working to confirm that person as the dog's owner.