Community outreach summit in Green Bay talks about change

Starz Barber and Beauty of Green Bay held a community outreach summit Wednesday evening.

Members of the community took part in an open discussion, including Police Chief Andrew Smith.

Smith said he needs the community's help to make changes and says if you want to see changes happen become a police officer.

"My challenge to everybody here looking forward, and who can help me change this department into a department that matches the diversity that I'm seeing right in front of me, right now: If you know a young person that's got good character, steer them in our direction," the police chief said.

Organizers of the summit wanted to keep the event as positive as possible. They said they're seeking a chance to make a change within.

