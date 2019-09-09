Community leaders getting update on Fox River water quality

For the sixth year, community leaders and elected officials will take a boat tour of the Fox River and Bay of Green Bay to view the status of water quality.

Clean Bay Backers are hosting the Bringing Back the Bay Tour at 1 p.m.

The group says more than one billion dollars has been spent on cleaning up the Fox--"one of the world's most polluted rivers."

The tour starts at Leicht Memorial Park. The leaders will board the River Tyme boat and visit PCB processing facility and "points of interest along the Fox River."

The Clean Bay Backers say they will discuss how river cleanup will boost the local economy and improve quality of life.

The Clean Bay Backers are a Citizen Advisory Committee to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

