Community groups work together to help during outage

While utilities report restoring power to more than 187,000 customers since storms hit Friday and Saturday, there's still a lot of work ahead of them.

To help people who've been power-less for days, groups in and around the Fox Valley have stepped up to get them through the outages.

Appleton's VFW post decided to open up as a shelter Sunday and Monday.

VFW members say on Sunday roughly 100 people stopped in for food, to charge their phones, and simply enjoy being in a place with electricity.

In Freedom, volunteer EMS crews provided medical attention in the community even with the challenges that come from power outages. Their main concern was for people who need to charge their medical devices, like oxygen therapy.

"I think the optimism in our community, coming together in a lot of ways, there's been a lot of businesses and organizations coming together and we're glad and honored to be a part of that," Appleton VFW Quartermaster Jon Pylypiv said.

"We have to work together. It's like, I did Red Cross work and I know what that's like. You all work together and we have to work together here to make things work," Freedom EMS Chief Kathy Brockman said.

While people are waiting for their lights to come back on, they're also figuring out ways they can help others.