Community gathers online, in person for 'Where We Live: A Black Man and a Policeman Speak'

The YWCA Greater Green Bay furthers community conversations about race in the second virtual town hall of the "Where We Live" series.

The series started in response to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis as a way to address racism happening in the Green Bay community.

"Some of these topics are tough," said Commander Kevin Warych with the Green Bay Police Department. "There are going to be some controversial things that we have to speak on, we have to acknowledge, we have to address, and develop really that partnership and that plan going forward."

"Where We Live: A Black Man and a Policeman Speak" digs deeper into the biases behind law enforcement and Black communities.

Dr. Eddie Moore Jr., founder of The Privilege Institute, reflects on the pain he felt watching George Floyd's murder recorded on video. "I know something inside of me is not happy and is hurting because of eight minutes and forty-six seconds of watching a Black man die at the hands of a police officer."

It is just one recent example in what Moore calls a long history of policing in America that has not been positive for Black people, specifically Black men.

"It was Breonna Taylor. It was Ahmaud Arbery," said Moore. "It was the lady calling the police on the guy watching birds at the park."

"Not all police officers are the same," said Warych. "Not all police officers, specifically, we're not trained like Minnesota police officers, and I want people to know that."

Warych emphasizes the commitment of the Green Bay Police Department to listen and create open dialogue with the people they serve.

"Once they learn about the person wearing this uniform, I hope that they realize they're just like anyone in this community, and they're just doing the best job they can," said Warych.

The next "Where We Live" event, "The Weaponization of Language: Decoding the Language of Racism," is on Tuesday, June 30 at 7 p.m.