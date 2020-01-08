Community fund will honor teen killed in hunting accident

The tragic 2018 hunting accident death of a Fond du Lac County high school student brought out extraordinary compassion from the community. Now now, Trent Schueffner's family says "thank you", while giving back in his name.

Before his death in a hunting accident in October of 2018, 16-year old Trent Schueffner was your typical teenager, living his best life. As a student at St. Mary's Springs Academy he played football, loved the outdoors, and was a friend to many. Those people all reached out to the Schueffner's in their time of need, and now the family is prepared to give back in Trent's name, by establishing a donor-advised fund through the Fond du Lac Area Foundation.

According to Clay Schueffner, Trent's older brother, "Trent was a very caring and giving guy so I feel like us giving back to the people that helped up remember him is the best way to do it. Trent wouldn't have wanted us to set this money aside. He was all about giving back."

Even though he attended a private school, Schueffner had friends from the surrounding public schools. That's why the fund will support community grants and scholarships for students at several area high schools. The hope is to grant the scholarships to kids who are living life. like Trent.

"I know that one of his passions was welding and something he really cared about. So, there may be an emphasis on a trade, like welding, someone who has a passion for the outdoors, a fun loving spirit," says Joseph Braun from the Fond du Lac Area Foundation.

Schueffner's family says, remembering him, like this through others, helps with their healing. His brother adds, "Kind of like some closure of giving back to those people that helped us during our time of need."

The first grants and scholarships will be awarded this year as Trent Schueffner was a member of the Class of 2020.

