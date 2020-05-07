Community First Fox Cities Marathon canceled due to pandemic concerns

Another large event in the Fox Cities has been canceled as result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Community First Fox Cities Marathon presented by Miron Construction was scheduled for September 18-20. Organizers decided to cancel due to uncertainty around COVID-19.

It was to be the 30th year of the race. The anniversary celebration has been rescheduled for 2021.

“As an event that contributes to and celebrates the health and wellness of our participants and our community, we have made the difficult and disappointing decision to forgo this year’s event and begin to look forward to 2021 for the safety of everyone involved,” said Amanda Secor, chief of staff for Community First Credit Union, the title sponsor and managing entity of the Fox Cities Marathon. “We felt it was important to take action now to remove uncertainty and give participants and sponsors the best set of options possible.”

Those who have registered for the 2020 race will have the option to defer registration to 2021 or request a refund. Race staff will contact those people.

The Fox Cities Marathon will give out more than $58,000 in proceeds from the 2019 race to local nonprofits. The race has delivered more than $1 million to community organizations over the last three decades.

The 2021 Community First Fox Cities Marathon is scheduled for Sept. 17-19.

VISIT http://foxcitiesmarathon.org/ for more information.

This is the latest in a line of cancellations of major events in the Fox Cities. On Wednesday, it was announced that Appleton's annual Octoberfest and License to Cruise weekend would not happen in a traditional sense. CLICK HERE for more information.

EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh has canceled its 2020 fly-in. CLICK HERE to learn more about the economic impact of that cancellation.

The 2020 Appleton Festival Foods Fireworks show has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Appleton Area Jaycees Board of Directors fully supports all measures to protect the health and welfare of our community. For this reason, it is with our deepest regrets that we must inform you that we’ve decided to cancel the 2020 Appleton Festival Foods Fireworks held on Friday, July 3rd, due to the COVID-19 pandemic," reads a statement from the Jaycees.