Community First Fox Cities Marathon Canceled

The Community First Fox Cities Marathon (full and half) was canceled Sunday morning because of stormy weather that was a safety concern for runners. Lighting was a factor in the decision.

Thousands of people were preparing for the event.

Organizers said, “Out of safety concerns for all of our participants and volunteers, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Community First Fox Cities Marathon due to the pending weather. Please watch for more information directly from the marathon office. Stay dry and safe today.”

Action 2 News spoke to race organizers who said runners will need to find another race to qualify for major races like the Boston Marathon.

This comes just four months after the full Cellcom Green Bay Marathon was canceled due to flooding along the course over the Fox River trail.

The Community First Fox Cities Marathon organizers said the event will not be re-scheduled.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information from race organizers.

