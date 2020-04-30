Community Blood Center gets plasma from recovered COVID-19 patient

The Community Blood Center in Appleton says it got its first donation of plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient.

The convalescent plasma can be used as as a treatment option for other COVID-19 patients.

Gregg Bartel from Malone in Fond du Lac County made the donation Wednesday. It can now be directly transfused to another patient.

Blood centers across the nation are trying to get antibodies this way, and the Community Blood Center is hoping to collect convalescent plasma from more recovered patients in the coming weeks and months.

