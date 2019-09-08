Community remembers man who died while helping others

If you asked anyone inside Equity Hall in the town of Pound they'd remember Zachary Rusch's smile and generosity.

"He has the heart where he will do anything for anybody without getting anything in return," Girlfriend Chrissy Harris said.

"Always smiling and he made you smile," Friend Sharon Ulsh said.

Zachary was helping his community out when he tragically lost his life.

"He was a couple of miles from the house just doing tree work for some people that had some major storm work," Harris said.

The same community he loved helping is now looking out for his girlfriend and one-year-old daughter, Millenna.

"You always hear about people wanting to do something, but no one ever does anything so we gotta do something this time," Ulsh said.

"When something like this bad happens you don't want to have to worry about that little stuff."

People had multiple raffle options, food and games to help raise money for his family.

Zachary's girlfriend, Chrissy said it's inspiring to see all the people he inspired.

"The fact that this many hundreds of people would come to support him and our family is such an honor," said Harris.