WATCH LIVE: Colten Treu in Chippewa County court for sentencing

Tuesday's hearing started with victim impact statements from various family members of those killed in the Nov. 3, 2018 crash.

In December, Treu changed his plea to no contest on four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and was found guilty. Treu also pleaded guilty to one count of hit and run causing bodily harm.

Treu faces a maximum of 175 years in prison.

In early Nov. 2018, Treu was driving down County Road P in Lake Hallie after allegedly "huffing" chemical vapors when he crashed into Girl Scout Troop 3055, killing three girl scouts, a mother, and hurting a fifth person.

The victims of the hit-and-run include Haylee Hickle, 10, Sara Schneider ,32, Jayne Kelly ,9, and Autumn Helgeson ,10. Maydalyn Zwiefelhofer was injured in the crash.

Circuit Court Judge James Isaacson says all audio statements from the trial will be heard but faces of any juvenile will not be shown, as well as any adults who do not want their face shown.

