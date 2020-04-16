Colleges adjust applications process, requirements during pandemic

High school seniors may be missing out on prom and graduation ceremonies, but they can still take steps toward higher education. Many colleges moved their entire application process online and changed certain requirements to make it easier.

"When I think about higher education and what it can do in uncertain times it can give you some certainty, it can give you a great foundation for your future,” said Jennifer Jones, UW-Green Bay Enrollment Services Assistant Vice Chancellor

To make sure colleges continue providing that foundation -many schools like UW-Green Bay moved their application process online and changed certain requirements.

"We are waiving application fees, we are taking unofficial transcripts to make admissions decisions,” said Jones.

Other UW schools are making similar changes. UW-Oshkosh also plans to work with students that experienced changes in ACT or SAT testing, changes in high school grading formats, and other basic requirements.

"I think it's just going to be a new and different experience for everybody and one that I think we're going to rise to,” said UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt.

To try and make the application experience as normal as possible, more schools now offer virtual campus tours.

"Students who can't get to campus obviously because of the closure are able to virtually see and honestly I've had more responses due to that,” said Megan Favela, a Northeastern Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) Career Coach.

Faculty are also working to be as available as possible through virtual means to answer any questions prospective students may have.

"We're really trying to still give that guidance of what they need to do and how they can do it while still just doing it electronically," said Favela.

Many are noticing that those questions are picking up.

"I think traffic definitely has picked up for all of us as people have gotten used to this and know we're available,” said Cindy Dahlman, NWTC Admissions Adviser

Though enrollment has been a concern, UW-Green Bay says numbers have remained steady, and some technical colleges are actually reporting higher numbers.

"Applications - we were pulling some numbers yesterday – we’re up this week, current week, as compared to last year at this time,” said Dahlman.

"This summer we're seeing an actual uptick in enrollment specific to online classes,” said Kim Olson, Fox Valley Technical College Dean of Services and Academic Planning. “So for our summer offerings we're seeing about a 12 percent increase right now in student registration specifically to take classes online in the summer."

Olson says technical colleges in particular could be useful for students right now.

"This is a great time for students who may have been dislocated from other schools, to take a class through FVTC, complete some of those general education classes they might need all in preparation for going back to school in fall," said Olson.

The ultimate goal for all these schools is to make sure higher education is still accessible, particularly to those high school seniors navigating this process for the first time.

"I know the ones I have talked to have been so thankful to have kind of a semblance of normalcy with being able to talk to us and have kind of those normal conversations and look towards fall and get excited for a big change,” said Favela.

“Know that we are here to support [graduating high school seniors],” said Olson. “We in colleges want you to be successful and we know this is a difficult time, so contact us, know that we’ll walk you through that process and make sure that you’re transition into the college experience is a positive one.”

Some anticipate this current situation could lead to some long-term changes for higher education.

"I think the future is going to be very different in terms of how people experience college now that we've been using these alternative delivery methods," said Leavitt.

But regardless these schools plan to keep education accessible, and to prepare students to enter Wisconsin’s workforce.

"Teaching and learning still goes on, it's something that we're very proud of, and we're going to get some great college-degree Wisconsinites out of this," said Leavitt.

“We’re going to get through this together,” said Jones.

