Cold weather impacts area homeless shelters

We still don't know whether the cold was a factor in the death of a homeless man found in Oshkosh over the weekend.

On Tuesday the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 36 year old Ryan Pitsch.

He was found near the West Ninth Avenue on ramp to Interstate 41 southbound.

It's unclear how he died but authorities are still investigating.

At the Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh, cots are rarely empty and the severe cold only adds to the demand among those who live on the street.

Executive Director Matt Johnson said,"Our 2016 census told us, we have over two hundred homeless individuals within Oshkosh and organizations like ours and a couple others within that do help the homeless, can only do so much. We have 25 beds here every evening and that certainly doesn't do enough to cover the need that is present."

It's not much different in Appleton.

That's where the Pillars Adult Shelter has a capacity of 60 people.

However when it's below ten degrees outside, they do have a policy waiving that requirement.

Pillars Senior Director of Community Engagement Scott Peeples said, "We had just over 60 people last night and we didn't even implement that official policy so all year round we're full. When it gets cold like this, our mission is just so critical that we do everything we can to get every single person off the streets."

Those who run shelters like this say the recent death brings to light the need for additional services and support as the overall homeless population might be higher than some would suspect.

In Oshkosh the city doesn't allow the shelter to exceed capacity so people do get turned away.

Johnson added,"We want people to know that this is happening within our area. We never want it to be at the cost of a life but in this circumstance hopefully it can bring about enough awareness to know that the need is here within our community."

