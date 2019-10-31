Cold temperatures force trick or treaters to bundle up

After a snowy wet morning it did dry up a little bit in time Thursday night for trick or treaters.

Still, the cold temperatures stuck around forcing many to dress in layers.

On the north side of Appleton crowds of kids, anxious to collect candy, and many parents watching over, refused to stay inside despite the cold weather.

Amber Melton of Appleton said, "Last year it was not this cold. So, we had similar layers last year, but I think more sweatshirts. She's wearing full pajamas under there, so yeah, very bundled."

Others came prepared for the cold, wearing extra layers and holding warm drinks.

"We thought we'd get out early. You know, get out for a little bit, and as it gets colder, maybe call it a day a little bit earlier," said Mike Hanamann of Appleton.

Corrie Keopsell spent the night working a Halloween stand at the Bethany Lutheran Church.

She said, "For the last three or four years I think I have always remembered rain. So to be honest with you this wind and cold is okay by me. I'd rather be standing here than out in the rain."

Others say indoor activities are also popular on nights like this.

"I think people are looking at alternatives a little bit. Going to like I said, nursing homes, some churches have things going on as well, but I think there's still going to be a lot of trick or treaters. We usually get quite a few in this neighborhood," said Jenny Moureau of Appleton.