Coffee lovers taking part in 3rd annual Cafe Crawl

There's nothing like a hot coffee or delicious latte on a cool fall day. Coffee lovers will get to taste some of Green Bay's best beverages during the Cafe Crawl.

Kavarna in Green Bay. (WBAY Photo)

The 3rd Annual Cafe Crawl is Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Cafe crawlers will get a punch card and ride a trolley to downtown cafes. Punch card pickup is at Grounded Cafe at the ADRC (300 S. Adams St.) and The Cannery Public Market (320 N. Broadway).

The Cafe Crawl is sold out at this time.

Here's a list of participating cafes:

The Attic Books & Coffee

Glas Green Bay

Grounded Café

Kavarna Coffeehouse

Monzu Bakery

The Cannery Public Market

The Creamery Downtown

Daily Buzz Espresso Bar

