Coast Guard to expand icebreaking operations Monday

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced it plans to expand its spring ice breaking operations into the bay of Green Bay on Monday.

Officials say those operations will include fracturing ice and track preparations to the port of Green Bay.

They add ice breaking and track work will also happen west of the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal.

Authorities say the work may take several days to finish, and commercial carriers are expected to begin traveling the bay on or about March ninth.

If you plan on being out on the ice, the Coast Guard advises everyone to carefully plan activities, and to stay away from shipping channels.

They add ice breaking activity can weaken ice far beyond the tracks created by the icebreakers.