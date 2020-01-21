Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay

Coast Guard officials say they will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Tuesday's announcement means commercial vessel traffic won't be allowed in the area starting at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 25.

The closure will affect all waters southwest of a line extending between Peshtigo Point and Sherwood Point in the bay of Green Bay.

Closures in the area can be made for reasons including winter navigation, unusual weather conditions, or unusual water levels, as well as channel obstructions.