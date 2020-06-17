Coast Guard rescues three people from capsized boat near Two Rivers

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people after their boat capsized near Two Rivers Tuesday.

At about 6 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan received a report about a boat taking on water about two miles east of Two Rivers.

Coast Guard Station Sheboygan launched a 45-foot response boat. The Air Facility in Muskegon, Mich. sent up a helicopter crew.

Three people were in the 16-foot boat, which was partially submerged. They were able to use cell phones to call for help.

The boaters used flares to guide Coast Guard crews to their location.

The Station Sheboygan rescued the boaters from the capsized boat. They towed the vessel to Two Rivers.

All three boaters were wearing life jackets.

No one was hurt.