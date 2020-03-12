Coast Guard rescues group from Green Bay ice floe

The U.S. Coast Guard helped to rescue a large group of people trapped on an ice floe that broke loose Thursday afternoon and drifted into the Bay of Green Bay.

The Coast Guard says a number of people and ice shanties were on the ice floe that drifted away from Sherwood Point, where Sturgeon Bay enters the larger bay.

The rescue operation included the Coast Guard's 140-foot icebreaker Mobile Bay, two Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters from Traverse City, Mich., an ice boat and 22-foot airboat from Sturgeon Bay, and help from the Wisconsin DNR.

The Coast Guard evacuated 10 people from the ice floe, while others were evacuated aboard personal boats.

The officer in charge of the Sturgeon Bay Coast Guard station said there were two other ice rescues nearby at about the same time. Those people were helped by local first responders.

"Really, at this point, people just need to stay off the ice on the big bodies of water," Master Chief Petty Officer Justin Olson said in a statement.

Olson said weeks of warmer-than-average temperatures and recent high winds have increased the risk of ice breaking away.