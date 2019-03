The U.S. Coast Guard is expanding ice breaking operations to the Bay of Green Bay.

Starting Monday, April 1, the Coast Guard will be fracturing ice to clear paths to ports in Escanaba, Marinette and Green Bay.

The exact timing and location of the ice-breaking operations depend on the weather.

The Coast Guard says ice enthusiasts should use extra caution, because these operations can weaken ice far away from where the work is being done.