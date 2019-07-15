Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw visits Menominee-Marinette for public tours

The United States Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw has arrived in Menominee-Marinette for free public tours.

The Mackinaw arrived at Menominee North Pier on the morning of July 15. It's there for one-day only.

The Mackinaw is the largest icebreaker on the Great Lakes.

The cutter is under the command of CDR John M. Stone. The ship was built at Marinette Marine and launched in 2005.

Here's the schedule for July 15 public tours:

10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

12 - 5:30 p.m.

6-8 p.m.

There's no need to make an appointment or call ahead. Just show up for the tour. Remember, it's one-day only.

The Mackinaw visit was made possible by M&M Yacht Club and Menominee Historical Society.