Coworkers shocked by Appleton man's death in Las Vegas police custody

We're learning more about an Appleton man who died in police custody while vacationing in Las Vegas.

Nicholas Farah, 36, was arrested March 31 after police responded to a trespassing complaint at the La Quinta Inn, just off the Las Vegas strip.

For the past several years, Farah has worked at Niemuth's Southside Market in Appleton. The owner, Richard Niemuth, says Farah had just taken a week off to vacation in Las Vegas.

"We were expecting Nick to be home Tuesday and back to work on Tuesday, and then his uncle called and said he passed away and didn't really give us any details, and we found out afterwards what happened. It's just incredible," said Niemuth.

A video released by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department shows what led up to an incident March 31 when they were called to the hotel and confronted Farah.

Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank of the Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. said, "The La Quinta management reported Farah was in their business acting strangely and repeatedly called for cabs and then refused service after their arrival."

After refusing to leave, Farah was arrested. Since he resisted, cameras were used to record his arrival at the Clark County Detention Center and placement into a restraint chair.

To adjust the handcuffs behind his back, officers forced Farah's head between his legs with his arms and legs stretched out.

Hank continued, "After being held in this position for approximately 75 seconds, Farah appeared to stop breathing."

That's when an EMT stepped in, but Farah eventually died.

Those who knew him in Appleton say the whole incident is puzzling.

Niemuth said, "I've known him forever. He's the same age as my oldest son. They went to grade school, middle school, high school together, played basketball together, Cub Scouts, all of that stuff. He was a good kid, you know."

He added, "We'll miss him, yeah, you bet."

Many workers were too shaken up to speak on camera. One told us that Farah provided great customer service and had an unforgettable smile.

Investigators are waiting on a coroner's report to determine the exact cause of death.

Two jail sergeants and two jail officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.



